Capricorn: Your friends will be a great source of support and happiness today. However, financial concerns may cloud your thinking and affect your decision-making. Open communication and mutual understanding will help strengthen your relationship with your spouse. The day may feel a bit unsettled due to interruptions from your in-laws. For web designers, it’s a promising day—stay focused, as your hard work is likely to be recognized. Some may even receive exciting opportunities from abroad. Unexpected travel could arise for a few, bringing stress and exhaustion. A disagreement with your spouse may surface due to interference from relatives. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds in the morning to deepen emotional bonds with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.