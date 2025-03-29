Capricorn: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Advice from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. Unexpected news from your children will bring moments of joy. Romance is in the air—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. To truly enjoy life, spend time with friends, as isolating yourself won't help in times of need. While you often come across jokes about marriage on social media, today, you may get emotional upon realizing the beautiful truths about your relationship. A friend might shower you with heartfelt praise today. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to promote happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.