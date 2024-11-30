Capricorn: Take a lighter approach to life today and avoid being overly serious. Financial constraints may temporarily stall some important tasks, but this is just a passing phase. Attending a function could lead to the formation of new and meaningful friendships. However, your love life might encounter some controversy, so tread carefully in your interactions. As a dynamic individual, you enjoy both lively moments with friends and quiet time alone—today, you’ll manage to carve out some precious “me” time despite your busy schedule. Some of your plans might face setbacks due to your spouse's health, so offer them your support. Overall, it’s a positive day, and your partner will be in great spirits, sharing laughter and joy with you. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue/Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.