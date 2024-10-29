Capricorn: Body aches may trouble you today, so try to avoid physical strain and ensure you get plenty of rest. Stay open to new investment opportunities, but only commit after thoroughly evaluating their potential. This is a good day to reconnect with loved ones and strengthen your bonds. If you're thinking about proposing, today could be the day, as it may bring you relief and joy. Those in the arts and theatre will find exciting opportunities to showcase their talents. Consider using your free time for spiritual or religious activities, but steer clear of unnecessary conflicts. Your spouse might surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion cloth) to the idol of Hanumanji for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.