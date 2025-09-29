Capricorn: Minor health issues such as a toothache or stomach discomfort may trouble you today, so don’t hesitate to seek a doctor’s advice for quick relief. Those dealing with chronic ailments might experience some unease and may need medical attention, which could also bring extra expenses. On the brighter side, it’s a favorable day to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. In love, maintain your individuality and avoid being overly submissive. At work, your skills and expertise will help you handle professional matters with ease. Spending time with a friend can be refreshing, but steer clear of alcohol—it will only drain your energy and time. Some family tensions may arise, yet the day will end on a comforting note as your spouse offers you warmth and affection. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet at home to attract positivity and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.