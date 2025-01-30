Capricorn: There's no need to worry about your health today, as those around you will boost your morale and spirits. Financial concerns will be resolved with the support of your friends. Expect to hear from relatives living far away. You may have heard that love is limitless and boundless, but today, you will truly experience it. However, be aware of a hidden adversary who may try to challenge you. Businesspeople may prefer spending more time with their families than at work today, which will help foster harmony at home. After a long time, you’ll receive a warm and comforting hug from your spouse today. Remedy: For success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am and 11:15 am.