Capricorn: Take care of your mental well-being today—it’s essential for leading a spiritually balanced life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, both good and bad, and plays a key role in helping you navigate life’s challenges with clarity. Your finances are likely to improve, but rising expenses may offset some of the gains. You might receive unexpected visitors in the evening, adding liveliness to your day. A picnic or outing with your beloved could help you relive some cherished memories. You may find yourself successfully managing important property deals or leading teams in creative or entertainment-related projects. A business trip undertaken today could bring long-term benefits. Your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, reminding you that happiness can be found in everyday moments. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony to your family life, offer boondi and laddoo at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.