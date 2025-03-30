Capricorn: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. It’s an ideal day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. However, pre-planned travel arrangements may be delayed due to a family member’s health concerns. If you're heading on a short getaway with your beloved, expect to create lasting memories. Stay open to fresh money-making opportunities, as they could prove beneficial. A gathering or celebration at home may take up much of your time today. In the end, your spouse will remind you how truly special they are, making you feel blessed. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.