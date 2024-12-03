Capricorn: Your health will remain excellent despite a busy schedule. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be cautious about lending money to family members who may not repay it. Family interactions will be favorable today, bringing you joy and support. You’ll express your love even in the face of negativity from your partner, though they might be difficult to handle. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. However, your spouse’s actions may result in a minor setback today—try to approach it with patience. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider gifting your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.