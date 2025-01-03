Capricorn: Listen carefully to everyone—you might discover solutions to your problems. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances today. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but avoid being too generous with your wallet, or you might find yourself returning home empty-handed. A sudden romantic encounter could brighten your mood and fill your day with excitement. While sports are essential for a healthy life, ensure they don’t interfere with your studies or other priorities. The day is perfect for nurturing romance with your partner. Playing a musical instrument could add a touch of joy to your day. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.