Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet and stay active to keep yourself fit. Avoid alcohol or any intoxicants today, as they could lead to carelessness or loss of personal belongings. Some tension may arise due to family members or your spouse, so try to remain calm and patient. Stay alert—someone might attempt to damage your reputation. There's more happening behind the scenes in your life than you may currently realize. Promising opportunities are on the horizon, so stay focused and optimistic. Take time for self-reflection and personal growth; working on your weaknesses now will bring long-term rewards. However, disruptions may come from your spouse’s relatives, potentially affecting your marital harmony—handle matters with sensitivity. Remedy: For improved financial prospects, feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.