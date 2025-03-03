Capricorn: Heart patients should consider quitting coffee now, as continued consumption may strain the heart. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today to avoid potential legal complications. An old friend’s visit later in the day will brighten your evening, bringing back cherished childhood memories. Today, you will truly understand the depth of your sweetheart’s love. From morning to night, you’ll feel energized and productive at work. However, spending excessive free time on your phone or TV might annoy your spouse, as they may feel ignored. The romantic charm of a rainy day will reflect in your moments with your life partner. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.