Capricorn: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. However, avoid making any financial investments today without seeking advice. This is a great day to naturally attract attention without much effort. While work pressures may be on your mind, your beloved will still bring you immense romantic joy. Be cautious about entering into any joint ventures, as your partners may try to take advantage of you. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse today, though an unresolved issue from the past could lead to a conflict. Despite this, you'll also have a meaningful and heartfelt conversation with your spouse. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth inside your pocket.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.