Capricorn: Today will bring a constant smile to your face, and even strangers may feel familiar. Be mindful of your spending—save and use money wisely to avoid regrets later. Grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Offering support to someone in their love life could make a big difference. The efforts you put in at work today will reward you in unexpected ways in the future. Step out and connect with influential people, as it may open new opportunities. Married life looks delightful and fulfilling. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.