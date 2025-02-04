Capricorn: Take some time to unwind in the evening. Consider investing surplus money in real estate for long-term gains. Don’t let family tensions distract you—challenges often teach valuable lessons. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one, as a harsh attitude could create unnecessary friction in your relationship. Your hard work is paying off, and now is the time to reap the rewards. You may choose to visit someone close in the evening, but a remark from them might upset you, prompting you to leave earlier than planned. Meanwhile, your spouse’s demands could cause some stress. Remedy: Feed boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric to cows to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.