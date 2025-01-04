Capricorn: Balance your aspirations to fully enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine to cultivate physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, which will help improve your temperament. Avoid gambling or betting, as it may lead to financial losses today. Staying away from such activities is highly recommended. Family responsibilities demand your immediate attention, and neglecting them could have serious consequences. Be mindful of your words with your beloved, as harsh remarks might lead to regret later. If you’re looking for a peaceful day, spending time alone with a good book could be your ideal retreat. Your spouse might share some candid but not-so-pleasant thoughts about your behavior today. Additionally, your father or elder brother may criticize you for a mistake. Listen carefully to their advice and use it as an opportunity to improve yourself. Remedy: Recite ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times in the morning to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.