Capricorn: Avoid overeating and consuming high-calorie foods to maintain good health. Today, you may realize the true value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Concerns about an infant’s health might arise. Being away from your beloved will feel especially difficult. Your hard work is likely to be recognized and appreciated. While those close to you may seek your company, you may prefer solitude to find inner peace. You will have plenty of time to share romantic moments with your partner, but be mindful of your health. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.