Capricorn: Today is likely to feel special, as your good health empowers you to achieve something remarkable. If you're aiming for financial stability in the future, it's wise to begin saving from today. An unexpected message or good news from distant relatives will bring joy and brighten your family's mood. The thought of reuniting with a long-lost friend might fill your heart with excitement and anticipation. At work, someone may surprise you with a kind gesture or treat, lifting your spirits. Take a step back from those who drain your time and energy—surround yourself with people who uplift and support you. Your efforts to strengthen your marriage will bear beautiful results today, surpassing your expectations and deepening your bond. Remedy: Maintaining a strong moral character will attract prosperity and enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.