Capricorn: Today calls for courage and inner strength as you deal with certain challenges. Your optimism will be your greatest ally, helping you rise above difficulties with ease. Before committing to an investment that catches your interest, look deeper and seek advice from trusted experts. Some tension may surface at home, so choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. A sense of longing may weigh on you as you miss someone’s presence, making your smiles feel incomplete. On the professional front, learning new skills and adopting fresh techniques will be crucial for career growth. You may feel nostalgic today, drawn to activities you once enjoyed in childhood. A relative’s unexpected visit could surprise you, though it might slightly disrupt your plans. Remedy: For a steady flow of wealth, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.50 pm.