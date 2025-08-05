Capricorn: You may struggle to focus on work today, as your health might not be at its best. However, your creative talents hold great potential—if channelled wisely, they could bring significant gains. If you're planning a gathering, make it special by inviting close friends—their presence will uplift your spirits. Your bond with your partner is strong and unshakeable. When handling work, be sure to review important files thoroughly before handing them over to your boss. Your family may open up about various concerns today, but mentally, you might remain distant—choosing instead to indulge in something you enjoy during your free time. Meanwhile, your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful that will leave a lasting impression on your heart. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to help maintain good health and stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.