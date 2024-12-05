Capricorn: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you unwind and boost your happiness. Stay open to new investment opportunities, but ensure you thoroughly assess their feasibility before making any commitments. Engaging in social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere for everyone. Today, you may realize that love is akin to worship—it holds a deeply spiritual and meaningful essence. Spend time with experienced individuals, absorbing their insights and wisdom. Your keen observation skills will give you a competitive edge, helping you stay ahead. In your married life, expect a delightful and heartwarming shift that brings you closer to your partner. Remedy: Enhance your business or professional success by wearing multi-colored printed clothing.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.