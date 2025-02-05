Capricorn: Meditation will help you find inner peace and relief from stress. Keep your investment plans and future goals private to avoid unnecessary complications. A letter or message is likely to bring joyful news for your entire family. If misunderstandings arise with your partner, approach them with patience and persuasion to avoid conflicts. Your dedication and perseverance will lead you to success. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family—neglecting them could create distance and disrupt family harmony. Your spouse may surprise you with a wonderful, unexpected gesture that will become a cherished memory. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.