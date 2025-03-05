Capricorn: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may feel too weak to travel, which could further drain your energy. To maintain a smooth life and financial stability, stay vigilant about your expenses and money matters. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing joy and excitement. At work, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. However, you may face criticism from your superiors due to past unfinished tasks, making it necessary to use your free time to complete pending office work. Your married life will be filled with happiness, fun, and cherished moments today. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.