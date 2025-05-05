Capricorn: Recent events may leave your mind feeling unsettled, but turning to meditation and yoga can help restore both inner peace and physical well-being. Seek guidance from your father today—his advice could prove valuable in your professional life. A timely act of kindness on your part might even save someone's life, bringing pride to your family and inspiring those around you. Love fills the air today, creating beautiful moments with your partner. However, a past issue might resurface in the evening, leading to a minor disagreement. Approach it with patience and love. You possess the potential to achieve great things—so don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities that come your way. Your gift for persuasion will serve you well, opening doors to new success. And today, you’ll be reminded of the healing power of affection. A warm embrace from your spouse will bring comfort and joy, nourishing both heart and soul. Remedy: Enjoy a spoonful of honey before meeting your beloved to sweeten the moments and enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.