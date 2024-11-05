Capricorn: Focus on improving your health and enhancing your personality for a more fulfilling life. Extra funds are best invested in real estate. Your children may need more attention today, but they’ll show warmth and support in return. Keep your emotions in check to avoid risking your relationship. Presenting yourself professionally will open doors to positive career changes. Remember to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule for a more balanced day. Romance will blossom, though minor health issues could arise. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting your partner white chocolates.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.