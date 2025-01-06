Capricorn: Today, you’re filled with hope and positivity, making it easy to understand what others expect from you. However, be cautious not to overspend. It’s a great day to indulge in self-care and enjoy activities you love. Imagine the delightful combination of chocolate, ginger, and roses—that’s how your love life will feel today. It’s also a good time to express your creativity and work on artistic projects. However, tension may arise as differences emerge with close associates, and a lack of trust may strain your relationship with your spouse, creating challenges in your marriage. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 pm and 5:15 pm.