Capricorn: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. Secure your extra money in a safe investment for future financial stability. A disagreement with a neighbor could upset you, but keeping your temper in check will prevent the situation from escalating. Avoid engaging in conflicts, and instead, focus on maintaining peaceful relationships. Today, you’ll realize that love is the ultimate remedy for everything. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so stay focused and put in your best effort to achieve the desired results. Distance yourself from people who are not a positive influence and may be wasting your time. Love and delicious food form the foundation of married life, and today, you’ll get to enjoy both to the fullest. Remedy: For family prosperity, both men and women should apply a vermillion mark on their forehead.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.