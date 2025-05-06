Capricorn: Practicing yoga and meditation today will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Financially, it's a favorable day—you may find it easy to raise capital, recover dues, or secure funding for new ventures. Make an effort to spend your free time with children; their energy and innocence can bring unexpected joy, even if it means going out of your way. Romance may feel sweet but fleeting today, so cherish the moments without holding on too tightly. Work may present some challenges, and you might not see the desired results. Be cautious, as someone close to you could act in a way that feels like a betrayal, leading to emotional strain. On the bright side, auspicious ceremonies, rituals, or spiritual gatherings at home will bring warmth and positivity. If you sense someone showing unusual interest in your spouse, stay calm—by the end of the day, you’ll find there’s no real cause for concern. Remedy: To rise to new heights in your professional life, consider worshiping a silver idol of your personal or family deity—it’s believed to attract divine blessings and success.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.