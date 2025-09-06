Capricorn: Your generosity will prove to be a hidden blessing today, helping you rise above negativity such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. Businessmen stepping out for work should be cautious and keep money safely stored, as theft is a possibility. A social gathering with family will create a cheerful atmosphere. When it comes to love, you and your partner will be deeply absorbed in each other, setting everything else aside. Though you may wish to spend quality time with family later, a minor disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. Romance will flourish, as your partner draws you into a new world of love and emotions. Channel your creativity—especially in photography—as the moments you capture today may become precious memories. Remedy: Upholding good moral character will pave the way to financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1.15 pm.