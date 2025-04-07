Capricorn: Avoid getting too involved in your spouse’s personal matters today, as it could lead to tension. It’s best to give each other space and avoid creating unnecessary dependency. Be cautious with your finances—investing based on someone else’s advice may lead to losses. Guests may drop by in the evening, keeping you engaged. Emotionally, your partner might struggle to express their feelings, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. On the brighter side, attending lectures or seminars could spark fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. Despite a busy schedule, you may find time to step out with your partner, though minor disagreements could arise. Don’t let them bother you too much. Someone might seem overly interested in your spouse today, but by day’s end, you’ll see there’s no cause for concern. Remedy: For improved health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.