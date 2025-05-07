Capricorn: Your energy will be at its peak today. Financial improvement is likely. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, and your charm will draw attention. Work may get busier due to rising competition. Be mindful of how you spend your time—you might waste too much of it on unimportant things. Expect an exciting and emotionally intense day, especially in your love life. You and your spouse may share a deeply romantic moment today. Remedy: For better progress in work or business, walk around a Peepal tree 11 times and place a Nag Devta idol at its base.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.