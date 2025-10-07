Capricorn: Spend some quality time with your children today — their innocent energy will help you release stress and rediscover inner peace. Children carry immense emotional and spiritual strength, and being around them will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Be cautious about your belongings, as there’s a possibility of theft involving movable property. Fortunately, your children will lend a helping hand with household tasks, bringing warmth to your day. Try to understand your partner’s emotions with empathy and care. Your creativity will shine today, earning admiration and appreciation from those around you. Guidance from a spiritual mentor or an elder will offer you clarity and wisdom. In your personal life, your spouse may take you down memory lane, reminding you of your fun-filled teenage days. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or fatherly figures.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.