Capricorn: Today brings you a chance to relax and recharge. A soothing oil massage will help ease muscle tension. Though financial matters may keep you occupied during the day, profits are likely to come your way by evening. On the domestic front, be cautious with your words to avoid unnecessary tension. In romance, you may playfully tease your partner by stretching out a conversation. At work, your seniors will appear especially supportive, making the day easier. In your free time, a peaceful walk under the open sky and fresh air will lift your spirits, keeping you mentally calm and balanced. Your spouse may be swayed by outside influences, leading to conflict, but with patience, love, and understanding, harmony will be restored. Remedy: Include pure honey generously in your daily diet to nurture family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.