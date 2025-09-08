Capricorn: Your personality will radiate like a pleasant fragrance today, drawing positivity toward you. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, and their presence could bring unexpected financial gains. Moments spent with family and friends will be joyful and memorable. With a little extra effort, luck will favor you, especially as positive changes unfold at work. If you’re living away from home for studies or work, make use of your free time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation may leave you feeling emotional and closer to them. Married life will sparkle with nostalgia, as your spouse reminds you of youthful, carefree moments. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate curd and honey, and also include them in your daily use.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.