Capricorn: Your health remains in good shape today, keeping you energized and upbeat. However, businessmen heading out for work should take extra care to store their money securely, as there's a risk of theft. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you don’t often get a chance to talk to—those conversations may bring unexpected joy. Romance is likely to be on your mind, especially when you’re around your beloved—expect a dreamy, affectionate vibe. Avoid assuming you can tackle major tasks solo—seeking help will lead to better results. Some students under this sign might find themselves unwinding with a good movie on their laptop or TV. When it comes to love, your spouse will surprise you with a level of warmth and affection that reminds you just how beautiful your relationship truly is. Remedy: Apply a tilak of sandalwood or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work—it’s believed to attract positive energy and success in your career.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.