Capricorn: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. If you have invested in overseas property, you may get a great deal on its sale, bringing in good profits. Love and companionship will flourish, deepening your bond with your partner. A romantic connection will add excitement and joy to your day. However, your partner may feel neglected as they simply wish to spend time with you—try to be mindful of their feelings, as their frustration may be evident. On a positive note, your spouse will be full of love and enthusiasm, making the day special. You might choose to invest time in personal grooming and self-improvement, which is far more productive than idling away the day. Remedy: Spread joy by offering chocolates and sweets to young girls, as they are considered a divine form of blessings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.