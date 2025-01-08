Capricorn: You’ll feel active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. If you’re concerned about finances, consider seeking advice from an elder about money management and savings. The cheerful attitude of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. You may meet an interesting person today. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Any business travel you undertake will be rewarding in the long term. People around you might do something that rekindles your partner’s love for you. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to promote a healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.