Capricorn: Don't let frustration get the best of you. Those involved in international business may see financial gains today. Take some time to unwind and enjoy quality moments with your family. Romance will be in the air, with some experiencing a special evening filled with gifts and flowers. Be mindful of tax and insurance matters, as they may require your attention. Your spouse will express heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Your family may need you at home today, so make an effort to spend time with them. Remedy: Water a money plant to attract positivity and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.