Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent shape today, setting a strong foundation for the day ahead. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a while, an unexpected source of income may suddenly ease your burdens, resolving many lingering issues. Try not to let family stress distract you—challenges often bring deeper growth. Instead of giving in to self-pity, embrace the moment as an opportunity to reflect and learn valuable life lessons. Your love life is set to bloom in a beautiful and fulfilling way. You'll also have a wonderful chance to showcase your talents—make the most of it. The day is likely to unfold in your favor, leaving you feeling empowered and optimistic. As for your marriage, today will be a heartfelt reminder that some bonds truly are destined—your partner will show you just how special that connection can be. Remedy: Planting and nurturing fruit-bearing trees at home will bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.