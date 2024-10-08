Capricorn: Engage in sports, as it is the secret to staying youthful. Financial difficulties will ease with the support of friends. A close relative may need more attention but will be caring and supportive in return. You might struggle to keep your promises today, which could leave your partner feeling upset. It's a fantastic day for those in creative fields, as long-awaited recognition and fame are on the horizon. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends. Although someone may seem overly interested in your spouse today, you’ll realize by the end of the day that there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by feeding black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.