Capricorn: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may brighten your entire day. Financially, it could be a mixed day—you might earn profits, but only through sincere hard work. It’s also an auspicious time for family gatherings and important ceremonies. Love will add charm to your world today—making the sky seem brighter and the flowers more vibrant. Work may progress slowly, bringing minor stress. Though you may plan a special outing with your partner, their health might prevent it. Remember, true intimacy shines brightest when it’s nurtured by emotional connection with your life partner. Remedy: For growth in career and business, circumambulate a Peepal tree 11 times and place a Nag Devta idol at its root.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.