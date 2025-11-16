Daily Horoscope for 16 November 2025: What This Sunday Brings for Each Zodiac Sign

6 /12

Virgo

Your sharp intellect and inner strength will help you rise above any limitations you may be facing. Staying positive will be your greatest tool in overcoming challenges. A sudden need for funds may arise today, making you realise the true value of earning and saving wisely if you’ve been spending too freely. Your parents and friends will go out of their way to support and uplift you. Matters of the heart, however, may face some resistance or disapproval. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies at home will bring a sense of peace and spiritual comfort. Be mindful not to let others have more influence over your decisions than your partner does—this could lead to unnecessary tension. Taking time for your favourite hobbies, whether it’s music, dance, gardening, or any creative pursuit, will bring you joy and emotional satisfaction. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha on a white thread to help strengthen your financial condition. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.