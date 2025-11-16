Daily Horoscope for 16 November 2025: What This Sunday Brings for Each Zodiac Sign

Aries
You may find yourself feeling a bit emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to avoid situations that could leave you hurt or overwhelmed. Take your time with important decisions, especially those involving major financial matters. Your parents’ health may need a little extra care and attention. On the brighter side, your beloved brings joy and warmth to your day—treasure these heartfelt moments. It’s also an excellent time for social gatherings and spiritual activities. Even if the world feels chaotic, the comfort of your partner’s embrace will keep you grounded. After a long, demanding week, indulge in some well-deserved self-care. The experience will be even more delightful if you let your friends join in and share the joy. Remedy: Chant ‘ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः’ (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Taurus
Engage yourself in something creative today—staying idle may disturb your mental peace. Be cautious with finances and avoid lending money to relatives who still haven’t repaid previous amounts. Watch your words carefully; a misplaced comment could unintentionally hurt someone you care about. Matters of the heart may feel a bit challenging, but patience will help you navigate the day. You might plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, though heavy traffic could test your patience. A minor disagreement with your spouse may arise, but it’s likely to settle gently over dinner. You may experience a headache from talking too much, so try to speak mindfully and conserve your energy. Remedy: Donate books or study materials to someone deserving—this simple act of kindness can bring you greater happiness. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.
Gemini
You may find yourself drawn to a sporting activity today, which will help you stay physically fit and energized. If you’re travelling, stay alert and take extra care of your belongings—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Children should focus on their studies and think ahead to their future goals. Offer genuine understanding to your spouse; it will strengthen the emotional foundation of your relationship. After a hectic few days, you’ll finally get a chance to unwind and enjoy some personal time. Avoid letting doubts cloud your feelings for your partner, as mistrust could harm the harmony of your married life in the days ahead. Also, be mindful of any unhealthy habits—they may cause trouble if left unchecked. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success. Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.
Cancer
Today is an ideal day to focus on activities that boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Be mindful of the urge to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Keep a close watch on your finances—letting relatives or friends handle your money could push you beyond your budget. You and your partner will find yourselves deeply connected today, feeling completely absorbed in each other despite the many responsibilities around you. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, adding positivity to the atmosphere. Your spouse may also delight you with a thoughtful surprise. You’re likely to enjoy the day thoroughly—even in your own company. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to support a stable and healthy financial life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Leo
You’ll feel exceptionally energetic today, accomplishing tasks in nearly half the time it usually takes. If you’re married, be attentive to your children’s health—there may be signs of discomfort that could require extra care and possibly medical expenses. It’s a favourable day for attention and opportunities, though you may find yourself struggling to choose where to focus first. Be mindful of your words with your partner—something you say might unintentionally hurt them. Acknowledging it early and making amends will help maintain harmony. Guidance from a spiritual mentor or an elder may offer clarity and support. You’re also likely to enjoy a pleasant outing with your spouse, creating memorable moments together. However, you may also hear a concerning complaint about your children, which could weigh on your mind. Remedy: For stronger financial stability, wash your feet before meals or, if that isn’t possible, remove your footwear while eating. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Virgo
Your sharp intellect and inner strength will help you rise above any limitations you may be facing. Staying positive will be your greatest tool in overcoming challenges. A sudden need for funds may arise today, making you realise the true value of earning and saving wisely if you’ve been spending too freely. Your parents and friends will go out of their way to support and uplift you. Matters of the heart, however, may face some resistance or disapproval. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies at home will bring a sense of peace and spiritual comfort. Be mindful not to let others have more influence over your decisions than your partner does—this could lead to unnecessary tension. Taking time for your favourite hobbies, whether it’s music, dance, gardening, or any creative pursuit, will bring you joy and emotional satisfaction. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha on a white thread to help strengthen your financial condition. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Libra
Cataract patients should be cautious about exposure to polluted environments, as smoke and dust can worsen eye conditions. Try to limit direct exposure to strong sunlight whenever possible. Investments related to your home are likely to bring favourable returns. Family responsibilities may feel heavier today, adding some pressure to your mind. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them the attention they need, so make time for meaningful connection. You may feel drawn toward religious or spiritual activities in your free time—just be sure to avoid unnecessary arguments while doing so. You’ll have plenty of moments to enjoy closeness with your spouse, though your health may demand a bit more care. Time may feel abundant, but it’s valuable—use it wisely today to clear pending tasks so you can enjoy a relaxed tomorrow. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to support better health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Scorpio
Your health stays steady today, giving you the momentum to move forward with ease. Important plans are likely to fall into place, opening the door to fresh financial gains. However, a communication gap with someone close may leave you feeling a bit low—try to reconnect gently when the moment feels right. Romance is strongly favoured, and today could become unforgettable if you don’t let the moment pass you by. Make good use of your free time by stepping away from the crowd and indulging in something you truly love; this simple act can spark meaningful positive changes in your life. You’ll feel incredibly cherished, as your partner showers you with warmth and affection. If you’re married, a minor concern or complaint related to your children may arise, which could weigh on your mind. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs—especially black dogs—to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Your quick thinking and prompt action will help you finally resolve a long-standing issue. Be mindful of the urge to live only in the moment or spend excessively on entertainment—balance is key. This is also a favourable time to share your ambitions with your parents; they are likely to offer full support, but you’ll need focus and consistent effort to turn those dreams into reality. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment today, so avoid making promises you can’t genuinely keep. You’ll have plenty of quality time with your spouse, and the affection you show will leave them feeling truly cherished. After a long stretch, the two of you can enjoy a calm, loving day without disagreements. Preparing a special meal together may even bring an extra spark to your relationship. Remedy: Recite the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly to support steady financial growth. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Be mindful of your posture today—sitting carelessly could lead to strain or injury. Maintaining good posture not only boosts your confidence but also plays a vital role in your overall health. Keep an eye on your spending and focus only on essential purchases. An evening out with friends will refresh your mind and lift your spirits. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, making the day feel beautifully surreal. Avoid getting too close to people who drain your time and energy. Intimacy with your partner will feel especially meaningful when strengthened by emotional connection. If lingering issues are weighing on you, consider consulting a psychologist for guidance and clarity. Remedy: If you are experiencing mental unrest, offering food to black ants is considered helpful. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm.
Aquarius
Channel your energy today into helping someone in need—after all, a life well lived is one that uplifts others. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan, luck may finally be on your side. Your natural charm and ability to influence others could open new doors and bring meaningful rewards. A chance encounter with someone who truly touches your heart is likely. Spending time with younger family members at a park or mall will add joy to your day. Your spouse may express their affection in heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Embrace positive thinking—it has the power to transform everything. Reading something inspiring or watching an uplifting film can reinforce that mindset. Remedy: Keep a piece of white sandalwood with you to support calmness and mental peace. Lucky Colour: Aquatic Blue. Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.
Pisces
Feelings of jealousy may leave you a bit low today, but remember—these emotions only hold the power you give them. Lift yourself up by celebrating others’ joys and supporting them in difficult moments. Financial matters are likely to resolve smoothly, bringing welcome gains. Friends may surprise you with exciting plans that brighten your evening. Love will bring warmth and happiness, and if you’re travelling, be mindful of your belongings. With a little effort, this could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Enjoy simple pleasures—watching movies, chatting with loved ones, and soaking in the comfort of togetherness can make the day truly delightful. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to support good health. Lucky Colour: Forest Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.