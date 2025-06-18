December 28 Horoscope: Today’s Lucky Colour & Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Excessive worry and stress could take a toll on your health today, so it is important to stay calm and avoid unnecessary confusion or frustration. Maintain mental clarity by keeping your thoughts organised. Before committing to any investment that appears attractive, examine it thoroughly and seek expert advice. Children and family matters will demand your attention and remain a priority. As the day progresses, an unexpected romantic inclination may distract your thoughts. Although you may have ample free time, there is a tendency to misuse it, which could negatively affect your mood. On the positive side, married life appears joyful, harmonious, and fulfilling today. A challenging situation may arise, reminding you of the true value of dependable friends in life. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to promote sustained good health. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.
Taurus
Engage yourself in a sport or physical activity, as it is the key to sustained energy and youthful vitality. Be cautious today and keep a distance from friends who seek loans but fail to return them. It is a favourable day to reconnect and communicate with people you do not meet often. Romantic matters may feel complicated and require patience. Your ability to persuade and influence others will work strongly in your favour and bring positive results. There is a possibility that you or your spouse may experience discomfort or minor injury while resting, so exercise extra care and gentleness. Spending quality time with children will bring emotional peace and a sense of happiness. Remedy: Recite “ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नो राहुः प्रचोदयात” (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to support growth and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.
Gemini
You will finally experience relief from the tensions and pressures that have troubled you for a long time. This is an opportune moment to make positive lifestyle changes that will help keep stress at bay permanently. Financially, the day may not be very rewarding, so keep a close watch on your expenses and avoid unnecessary spending. If you are planning a gathering, invite close friends, as their presence will uplift your spirits and bring encouragement. Your sincere and unconditional love carries a powerful creative energy, while your warm and outgoing personality will naturally attract others. Your spouse may do something truly special for you today, adding joy to your personal life. Extending help to someone or engaging in social or voluntary work can significantly boost your energy and morale. Remedy: Financial prospects can improve by showing respect and honour to young girls and noble women. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Cancer
Your health is likely to remain stable despite a demanding schedule. Avoid making impulsive choices, particularly while negotiating important financial matters. An overly extravagant lifestyle may create tension at home, so it is advisable to limit late nights and curb excessive spending on others. Emotional support to your spouse will be effective only if you first seek to understand her perspective clearly. During your free time, you may finally complete tasks that you had long planned but were unable to execute earlier. Married life may feel renewed as moments of courtship, romance, and affection resurface. However, with increased free time, negative thoughts could surface, so keep your mind engaged—read uplifting material, watch an entertaining film, or spend time with friends. Remedy: Donate black-and-white clothes to a sadhu to make the day more productive and positive. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Psychological fears may unsettle you today, but maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on the brighter side will help keep them under control. Investments made now are likely to strengthen your prosperity and long-term financial security. At home, children may present an issue that appears exaggerated, so verify the facts carefully before reacting. Romantic memories are likely to occupy your thoughts throughout the day. Avoid making impulsive decisions that could lead to regret later. Your spouse will value you deeply today, expressing appreciation and rediscovering affection for you. However, those close to you may find it difficult to understand your thoughts and emotions, which could cause some stress. Remedy: Prioritise the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow gram to support and enhance your health. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Virgo
You will experience relief from the tensions and pressures that have weighed on you for a long time. This is the right time to make positive lifestyle changes to keep stress away on a lasting basis. Those managing business affairs with close friends or relatives should remain especially cautious today, as negligence could lead to financial losses. Children may cause some disappointment by spending more time on outdoor activities instead of focusing on career planning. On a brighter note, your love life is set to bring something truly wonderful today. A walk in the park may lead to an unexpected encounter with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. The evening is likely to be pleasant and fulfilling when spent with your spouse. Small business owners may consider organising a modest get-together for employees to boost morale. Remedy: Worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Libra
Your inner strength, resilience, and fearlessness will significantly sharpen your mental abilities today. Maintain this momentum, as it will help you stay in control of situations that arise. There is a possibility of financial loss, so remain vigilant while handling transactions or signing important documents. Your wit and lively nature will make you popular in social gatherings. It will be an exciting day, with the likelihood of receiving gifts or pleasant surprises from your beloved. You may feel motivated to plan ways to rejuvenate your body and improve fitness, though execution may again fall short. On the personal front, you are likely to rediscover love and affection for your spouse. Your positive qualities will earn you appreciation and recognition from those around you. Remedy: To ensure financial stability, nurture strong faith, associate with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and refrain from mental aggression. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
You are likely to receive some happy news today. Financially, the day looks promising, with good earnings indicated, but be careful not to let money slip away through careless spending. Your spouse will remain supportive and understanding, even if your behaviour is somewhat erratic. The day will be filled with joy and positivity, highlighted by a pleasant message. Take time to reflect on your shortcomings and focus on self-improvement by spending some quiet time with yourself. Your partner’s romantic side will be especially pronounced today, adding warmth to the relationship. Overall, it is a favourable day, with your beloved in a cheerful mood and genuinely enjoying your company and humour. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, consciously avoid feelings of envy and jealousy. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Sagittarius
This may not be a very favourable day for expectant mothers, so extra care is advised, especially while walking or moving around. If you have been trying to secure a loan for some time, today may bring positive results. Children may cause some disappointment due to a lack of focus on their studies. It would be wise to avoid overly emotional or sentimental remarks with your sweetheart today. Carry yourself with confidence, like a star, but ensure your actions remain dignified and worthy of appreciation. You may face some difficulty getting ready in the morning due to a power cut or a similar issue, but your spouse will step in to help. You are likely to stay at home for most of the day, though minor family disputes could cause some concern. Remedy: For better health and well-being, indulge in a milk bath. Lucky Colour: Jade Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Capricorn
The demands of others may interfere with your need for self-care today, so do not suppress your feelings. Make time to do things you genuinely enjoy, as this will help you relax and restore balance. You will clearly realise that financial stability comes only when you curb extravagant spending, and this understanding will serve you well. The day promises joyful moments with family and friends. You may feel inclined to share your personal struggles with your partner; however, they might become preoccupied with their own concerns, which could leave you feeling more unsettled. It is advisable to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes today, as they may consume unnecessary time and energy. Romance looks positive and fulfilling, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. As a challenging phase of life comes to an end, consider giving your life a fresh direction with renewed clarity and purpose. Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and mix this water with your bath water to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
The support of highly influential individuals will give a significant boost to your morale today. Those involved in the milk industry are likely to see financial gains. Your partner will remain supportive and helpful, and your sincere, devoted love will radiate a creative and positive energy. You may spend quality time with a close friend, but it is best to avoid alcohol during this period, as it could be a waste of time. Expect a delightful surprise that will enhance your marital happiness. The day is also favourable for shopping and enjoying leisure moments with family and friends, though it is wise to keep an eye on your expenses. Remedy: Donate a flag at a religious site to ensure continued success and good fortune. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
The company of humorous relatives will ease your tension and provide much-needed relief today. You are fortunate to have such uplifting family members around. Keep your investments and future plans confidential to avoid unnecessary complications. Take time to enjoy relaxed moments with your family. There are signs of sweet and playful moments with your beloved, such as sharing candyfloss or toffees. Favourable planetary influences will give you many reasons to feel happy and content. Your partner may do something remarkable, even unintentionally, creating an unforgettable memory. Spending time with friends will help you overcome feelings of loneliness and prove to be one of the best investments of your day. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to ensure a prosperous and stable economic life. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.