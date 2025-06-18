December 28 Horoscope: Today’s Lucky Colour & Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

The demands of others may interfere with your need for self-care today, so do not suppress your feelings. Make time to do things you genuinely enjoy, as this will help you relax and restore balance. You will clearly realise that financial stability comes only when you curb extravagant spending, and this understanding will serve you well. The day promises joyful moments with family and friends. You may feel inclined to share your personal struggles with your partner; however, they might become preoccupied with their own concerns, which could leave you feeling more unsettled. It is advisable to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes today, as they may consume unnecessary time and energy. Romance looks positive and fulfilling, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. As a challenging phase of life comes to an end, consider giving your life a fresh direction with renewed clarity and purpose. Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and mix this water with your bath water to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.