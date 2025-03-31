Gemini: You may face an increase in family medical expenses. While your financial situation improves, the outflow of money could still pose challenges in completing your projects. It’s a great day to enjoy the company of guests—consider planning something special with your relatives, and they’ll truly appreciate it. There’s a chance of emotional turmoil in love today, so be prepared. Focus on your work and don't rely on others to lend a hand today. A distant relative may visit unexpectedly, which could take up most of your time. You’ll have a wonderful romantic day, though some health issues might cause discomfort. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by feeding fried snacks (pakoda) to crows, which are ruled by Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm