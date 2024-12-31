Gemini: You’ll feel energetic and accomplish something remarkable today. However, avoid the habit of living only for the moment or spending excessively on entertainment. Overworking might strain your relationship with your spouse, so try to balance office and personal life. Romance will flourish, and you might experience love in its purest form. You’ll be in the spotlight, with success well within your grasp. Take time to reflect and understand yourself better if you feel lost or overwhelmed. Marriage is not just about physical connection, and today you’ll truly appreciate the depth of love in your relationship. Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to ensure happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.