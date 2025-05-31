Gemini: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will boost both your fitness and your mood. If you're involved in a legal case related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing potential financial gains. Stay cautious when dealing with both friends and strangers—trust should be earned, not assumed. Your partner may seem upset due to family-related issues. Be patient and supportive; a heartfelt conversation could help ease their mind. Time is a valuable resource. Use it wisely to move closer to your goals. However, don’t forget that spending quality time with your family and being flexible is just as important as productivity. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse during the day, but by evening, you’ll likely discover they were busy planning something special for you. Consider ending the day on a light note by watching a movie with your partner or friends and cherishing the moment. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.