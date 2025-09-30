Gemini: Give more importance to your health than social commitments. You may find opportunities to earn money independently today. Avoid letting anger or frustration take over, as it could disturb your peace of mind and lead to major setbacks. Fond memories from the past may occupy your thoughts. Be cautious and read every detail carefully before signing any business or legal papers. Keep your emotions to yourself instead of sharing them openly. Married life will make you feel especially fortunate today. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Durga temple, then bring back half of them. Wrap these almonds in black or blue cloth and keep them at home to boost success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.