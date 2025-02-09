Gemini: Engage in creative activities to keep your mind active—idleness may disturb your mental peace. Promising financial opportunities could come your way. Today, you might learn valuable lessons from your children, as their innocence and joy have a positive influence on those around them. Emotional disturbances may trouble you, but you’ll handle controversies and office politics with confidence. If travelling, ensure you have all essential documents. Your partner’s laziness might delay some of your plans, causing minor frustration. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.