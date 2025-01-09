Gemini: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the right time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep such worries at bay permanently. Advice from your father may prove beneficial in your professional life. While it’s generally a positive day, someone you trust may disappoint you. Being away from your partner will feel particularly challenging today. Avoid joint ventures, as your partners might try to take advantage of you. Though outstation travel might be uncomfortable, it could help you establish important contacts. Differences in opinions may lead to an argument with your partner. Remedy: Using golden spoons for meals, if possible, can enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.