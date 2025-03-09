Gemini: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental health. Engaging in donation and charity work can bring you a sense of fulfilment and peace. A financial setback early in the day may dampen your mood, but positive changes in your home environment will uplift your spirits. Romantic moments may be affected due to your spouse’s health issues. At work, increased responsibilities may come your way. Children born under this zodiac sign will be engrossed in sports throughout the day, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You may feel the need for personal space in your married life today. Remedy: Care for a black dog to attract positive energy and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 am.